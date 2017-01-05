5 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Miss Ghana 2015 Debunks Allegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Owusu-Bediako

Miss Ghana 2015, Antoinette Kemevor has debunked allegations that she is missing and organisers of the pageant have no idea where she is.

Antoinette who posted a picture of her friend on Instagram barely twelve hours ago responded to a comment posted by @akosuakonadu6 asking her if there was any truth in newspaper reports that she is missing.

Antoinette responded that there was no truth in it and that she was back home.

Antoinette who also had a private chat with Akosua said her family came to support her at the Miss world pageant, so she decided to stay with them for a few days, but she has been back in the country since 30th December 2016.

Antoinette Delali Kemavor was crowned Miss Ghana November, 2015. She was one of the representatives of the Volta Region of Ghana at the 2015 Miss Ghana beauty pageant and made it to the top 20 at the Miss World 2016 pageant.

Ghana

Govt Slashes AFCON Budget

Outgoing Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has confirmed that the budget for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations has been… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.