Ghana: Miss Ghana 2015 Debunks Allegation

Miss Ghana 2015, Antoinette Kemevor has debunked allegations that she is missing and organisers of the pageant have no idea where she is.

Antoinette who posted a picture of her friend on Instagram barely twelve hours ago responded to a comment posted by @akosuakonadu6 asking her if there was any truth in newspaper reports that she is missing.

Antoinette responded that there was no truth in it and that she was back home.

Antoinette who also had a private chat with Akosua said her family came to support her at the Miss world pageant, so she decided to stay with them for a few days, but she has been back in the country since 30th December 2016.

Antoinette Delali Kemavor was crowned Miss Ghana November, 2015. She was one of the representatives of the Volta Region of Ghana at the 2015 Miss Ghana beauty pageant and made it to the top 20 at the Miss World 2016 pageant.