Kenya: Residents Protest Killing of Boda Boda Rider By Police

Busia County residents have destroyed properties in protest to the killing of a boda boda rider by a police officer.

The residents of Burinda torched a police Land Cruiser and four houses (three belonging to Administration Police officers and one for the chief).

Western Regional Commander Moses Ombati said the rider had committed a traffic offence and then declined to stop after being waved down, which forced the officer to use the gun.

The police boss said investigations are under way as normalcy is being restored.