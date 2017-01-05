Liberia: UP Chair Vows to 'Sweep Nimba Politically'

Ganta — Unity Party newly-elected Chairman for Nimba County, businessman-turned-politician Pharies Dekpah has vowed to politically sweep the county in favor of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Speaking recently in Saclepea following his election as Chairman of the party for Nimba, Dekpah said he and the newly-elected corps of officers are prepared to reach all corners of Nimba to convince citizens to elect VP Boakai as Liberia's next president. The Chief Executive Officer of Dek-Ta Incorporated said his move to join the ruling Unity Party and to especially support the presidential bid of VP Boakai was triggered by the inarguably good character and political maturity of the party's new Standard Bearer, VP Boakai. Mr. Dekpah said to ensure VP Boakai wins the pending election, the Nimba UP leadership has already started reaching out to citizens of the county to sensitize them on the importance of electing a person who understands the governance system of the country like VP Boakai. According to Mr. Dekpah, already the new leadership has began holding consultation with electorates in the county to get first hand information on challenges facing them and how to work together to address them. The UP Nimba Chairman said he and his team will continue to work with citizens in every sector of the county to ensure the actualization of their dreams.

"We are opened to every discussion and dialogue with our people for the sake of ensuring that VP Boakai is elected because we feel that his election to the presidency will improve the lives of our people", Mr. Dekpah added.

Meanwhile, Chairman Dekpah is calling on citizens of Liberia in general and Lofa in particular to join hands to ensure the election of Vice President Joseph Boakai as president of Liberia.