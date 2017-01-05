Liberia: Man, 48, Gets 25 Years Sentence for Murdering Businesswoman

Monrovia — The Presiding Judge of Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, Judge Roosevelt Willie, Tuesday sentenced a 48-year- old man to 25 years in jail for killing a businesswoman early last year.

Handing down final judgment, Judge Willie said his ruling is based upon a careful observation of all the evidence adduced during the trial and the jury unanimous guilty verdict, adding that the defendant was seen last with the deceased until her death.

Defendant Miller Komeh, a driver of the Ministry of Health assigned at the Kolahun Hospital in Lofa County, was on June 4, 2016 arrested by the Liberian Police based upon information given by the deceased husband through her last telephone calls before her lifeless body was found at the Todee Junction on Kakata road.

Defendant Komeh allegedly picked up the deceased from Zorzor District in Lofa County along with 11 cans of red oil and other assorted items that she was bringing to Monrovia and charged her L$2,500.

Upon reaching to Kakata, Margibi County after 9:00PM., other passengers on the pick-up disembarked but the deceased became frightened as she was the only passenger left in the car.

She then communicated with her husband, informing him that she was sleeping at her niece's place only to know that this was the last conversation with her husband until her body was found the following morning dumped by the road side near Todee Junction.

Liberia News Agency (LINA)