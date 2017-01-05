Nigeria: Abia Govt Suspends Traditional Ruler

Abia State government has suspended a first class traditional ruler in the state, Eze S. I. Onuoha of Ibeku land for allegedly interfering with the activities of the development union of the community.

Onuoha, the Ogurube 1V of Ibeku, is the paramount ruler of Ibeku Clan.

A suspension letter signed by Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, alleged that the action of the monarch "culminated in near violence, disruption of peace and breakdown of law and order."

The government in the letter directed traditional rulers' leadership in the state to "suspend all rights and privileges due to Eze S. I. Onuoha until the decision is reversed by government."

The suspension letter read: "While recognizing your liberty to participate in any social gathering in order to express your opinion as a bona fide citizen of Nigeria, government has noted with displeasure your interference and exertion of power with the activities of development union of your community.

"This action is inimical to the practice of the traditional institution which you swore to uphold.

"You will recall that your action culminated in the near violence, disruption of peace and breakdown of law and order in your locality within the past three months. Government has viewed your actions with great concern.

"Consequently, to avoid further breakdown of law and order in your locality, government is constrained to suspend you, Eze S. I. Onuoha, from every activity of government for a period of six months.

"You should use this period of suspension to reconcile all warring parties in your community, and also desist from political activities and confine yourself to the duties of the traditional institution which you belong to.

"Accordingly, all rights and privileges due to you as Ogurube the IV of Ibeku are hereby suspended."

Meanwhile, the community's leadership has been polarized with two parallel leadership emerging at the recent election of leaders of the town union.