5 January 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: FLCF Hosts Christmas Party for 250 Children

At least 250 children in central Monrovia benefitted from a December 26 Christmas Party hosted by the Florence Lardner Children's Foundation of Monrovia.

The program was held at the J. L. Gibson Memorial School on Gurley Street, Monrovia.

The children were drawn from the communities around Center, Gurley and Randall Streets, and other areas in central Monrovia.

During the celebration, the children danced freely and shared jokes with each other.

"The objective of our Foundation is 'if I can help somebody, my living shall not be in vain'; and therefore during the festive season we brought all these kids to play, eat and get to know each other as a community," said Mr. Phillip Gibson, Executive Director of the foundation.

The foundation also provided gifts, including toys and paper hats to the children.

It may be recalled that the foundation started providing free meals to community kids on Saturdays during the 2014 Ebola crisis.

