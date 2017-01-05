Liberia: Mills Jones' Children Donate Food Items to Ebola Orphans, Others

Ebola orphans and the disabled community in Montserrado County have received assorted food items donated by Dr. J. Mills Jones' three daughters. Dr. Jones is the political leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE). The three daughters who presented the items to the needy - Drs. Wehmah, Miatta, and Myennohweh Jones, were accompanied by their father and brother Emmett. They are in the country on vacation from the United States

.The items donated included 75 bags of 25kg rice and 51 gallons of vegetable oil.

The beneficiaries are the Great Commission in Chicken Soup Factory and the Antoinette Tubman Cheshire Home in Sinkor.

In their remarks the children said presentation of donations to the needy was a part of activities marking their father's upcoming birthday celebration scheduled for January 9 at the Jones' residence in Marshall, Lower Margibi County.

"We came back to Liberia to celebrate the festive season with our parents. We know during the season, people sometimes forget to identify with the less fortunate, therefore, we are here to identify with them as well as the country's other vulnerable people," the children said in separate remarks.

Dr. Wehmah, presented the first consignment of rice and vegetable oil to the Antoinette Tubman Cheshire Home.

Presenting the second consignment to the Great Commission Orphanage, Dr. Miatta Jones said the items were the Jones' way of identifying with the less fortunate during the festive season.

Residents at the Antoinette Tubman Cheshire Home have often complained of being abandoned by society.

The home caters to children suffering from various forms of birth defects.

Nelly Mulbah, proprietress of the Great Commission, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, lauded the Joneses for what she described as a timely gesture.