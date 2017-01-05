Liberia: MFDP Launches APRM National Sensitization Campaign

On December 22, 2016, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning formally launched the African Peer Review Mechanism national sensitization and outreach campaign in the commercial city of Ganta, Nimba County.

According to Minister Boima S. Kamara the APRM is geared toward a self-monitoring framework that African governments can accede to on a voluntary basis. The APRM was established in March 2003 by the Heads of State and Government Implementation Committee (HSGIC) of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD).

Minister Kamara said the objectives of the APRM are primarily to foster the adoption of policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth and sustainable development and accelerated sub-regional and continental economic integration through experience sharing and reinforcement of success and best practices, including identifying deficiencies and assessment of requirements for capacity building.

The APRM will also look at democracy and political governance with the objectives of addressing conflicts, constitutional democracy, election, economic, cultural and political rights, effective public service, separation of powers, the rights of women, children and the other vulnerable groups.

In a well attend forum held at the Ganta Methodist Gymnasium, Min. Kamara said economic management and governance, dealing with the promotion of macro-economic policies, transparency, sound public finance management as well as fighting corruption and promoting regional integration are some of the objectives of the APRM.

"The APRM also focuses on corporate governance, which aims at ensuring enabling environment for business, adoption of codes, ethics and good corporate citizenry as well as social responsibility."

He said the APRM will be looking at standards and practices in governance in Africa to make sure that governments in Africa are held accountable to improve their governance processes.

The ARPM will be operating in six stages, including preparatory activities, visitation to countries in the country review team, preparation of preliminary report to the CRT, analysis of the draft review report by the APR panel, publication of the country review report and monitoring and evaluation.

Liberia currently has eight sectors represented on the National Governing Council including political parties, the private sector, civil society, women's groups, national traditional council of Liberia, GOL (MFDP and GAC), National Union of the Disabled and Academia (National Commission on Higher Education).

One of the major thematic pillars of APRM is the social-economic development which aims at self reliance and sustaining development, strengthening policies, delivery of social services and combating HIV/AIDS. Others include, access to services such as water, electricity, markets, ICT as well as promotion of gender equality.

The Ganta program began with a parade through the principal streets of Ganta and was followed by an indoor program at the Methodist Gymnasium, where many speakers made remarks.