Liberia: Amara Konneh Foundation Donates to Orphans, Church

The Amara Mohammed Konneh Foundation has donated several items to orphanages and a church.

The donations were part of the foundation's way of giving back to the community.

The items donated included a 5KVA generator, which was presented to the James Edward Methodist Church in Gardnersville and a bale of used clothes, several bags of 25 kg rice, vegetable oil, and onions to selected orphanages in Monrovia.

According to the Foundation's head of secretariat, Saidu Vasco Nyei, the donations were part of Amara Konneh's way of identifying with his community's needs regardless of the religious affiliations of residents.

Mr. Konneh, a Muslim, is also the country's former Minister of Finance and Development Planning.

"The Foundation believes and supports all religions, therefore, we have demonstrated this by providing a 5KVA generator to the church as our way of contributing to the spiritual process in the country," Mr. Nyei said.

He said the donation was just the beginning of what the Foundation hopes to do in the near future in building the Kingdom of God.

Members of the Methodist church led by the Elders' department lauded the Foundation for the donation.

The congregation called on other well-meaning Liberians to emulate Mr. Konneh in giving back to their respective communities.

The Foundation also donated several food and non-food items to orphanages in the Banjor and VOA communities, outside Monrovia.

Valai M. Dorley, chair of the Foundation, told the orphans that the contribution was to restore their hope and put smiles on their faces, especially because they understand what it means to be an orphan.

He promised that the donations will be a gradual process to impact the lives of orphans and make them feel proud and part of the society.

Mother Marie Torbor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the orphanage, appreciated the Foundation for being the first ever institution to donate items to the orphans.