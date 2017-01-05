Kenya: Doctors Union to Hold Top Level Meeting to Discuss Sh4 Billion Offer

Nairobi — Officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) are due to hold their National Advisory Council meeting on Friday to scrutinise the Sh4 billion pay offer made during a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nairobi Branch Secretary General Thuranira Kaugiria told Capital FM News that the union's top organ will be seeking the opinion of its members before making their decision public.

He thanked President Kenyatta for taking an active interest in the situation and indicated that as a union, they are open to engagement.

"We would like to thank the Head of State for taking an interest in the situation. However, we want to talk to our members first before making a decision on the offer," he said.

In the meeting chaired by President Kenyatta Thursday at State House Mombasa, it was agreed that the entry point of doctors would be enhanced from Job Group L to M, and salaries raised to 196,000 shillings from the current 140,244.

At the same time, doctors in Job Group M to P will get Sh72,000 from Sh30,000 while those in Job Group Q will take home Sh80,000 shillings from the current Sh30,000.

The government also offered a new risk allowance at a flat rate of Sh10,000 a month.

The Mombasa meeting was attended by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, his Health Ministry counterpart Cleopa Mailu, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission Chairperson Sarah Serem and the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission Margaret Kobia.