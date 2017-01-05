5 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Amhara State Raises Over 15 Million Birr for GERD

The Amhara State collected over 15.4 million Birr for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) construction over the last five months.

Expert with GERD Public Support Mobilization and Coordination Secretariat Gizachew Gidey said the money was raised by civil servants, farmers, and the private sector through bond sales and grants.

Planning to collect over 3 billion Birr, the state secured over one billion so far.

"Since the launching of GERD construction, civil servants and farmers have contributed 461.4 and 209.7 million Birr respectively," he said.

The remaining amount was collected from businesspersons and cross sections of the society, Gizachew added.

Upon completion, the dam will generate 6,000 MW.

