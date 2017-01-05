Gambia: 'Act of War'

Gambian Dictator with Guinea Leader Conde: Could this be the last warning?

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that any foreign troop that enters his country would be tantamount to an act of war.

A Gambian officer speaks to President Jammeh in the capital Banjul in November 2016 [Jerome Delay/AP]

The President said he would resist any military intervention in his country by the regional group. His statement comes as West African leaders have constituted a standby force to be led by Senegal, Gambia's neighbor, prepared to move into Gambia on January 19, 2017.

But Gambia's opposition says President Jammeh could be considered a rebel leader if he takes up arms and doesn't step down later this month, a warning issued after the president vowed that any foreign troop presence would be tantamount to an act of war.

Halifa Sallah, the spokesman of the opposition coalition, said on Monday that Jammeh will be a private citizen as of January 19 and would have no constitutional mandate to be in command of the armed forces of The Gambia.

The president of ECOWAS - the Economic Community of West African States - has said West African leaders will send troops into the country if Jammeh refuses to step down after losing the December 1 election.

"Any president whose term of office expires who takes up arms against an incoming president whose term should begin according to law, would be regarded by the international community as a rebel leader," Sallah said in a statement.

President Jammeh, who had earlier accepted the result of the December 1 polls, later claimed numerous voting irregularities as reason for his rejection. His party has challenged the results in court, and report says that the country's constitutional court is expected to rule on the later this week.

Meanwhile, President-elect Adama Barrow is planning a January 19 inauguration, which puts him on a collision course with Jammeh, who seized power in a bloodless military coup 1994.

In a related development, the Gambian government ordered two radio stations shut down. Taranga FM and Hill Top Radio were closed early Monday.

Hill Top Radio chief executive Basiru Darboe was quoted as saying that three men identified as National Intelligence Agents said the shutdown orders came from the outgoing president, but no reasons were given.