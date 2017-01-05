Liberia: 'Unqualified Teachers Responsible for Mess'

University of Liberia President Dr. Emmet A. Dennis has attributed the 'messy education system' to unqualified teachers.

Speaking in an exclusive interview recently, Dr. Dennis said Liberian students are bright, many of whom he said came from weak education backgrounds.

"When you say education in the country is a mess, why it wouldn't be a mess, he wondered. It's not the system, but instead the absence of sufficient qualified teachers at all levels, from the elementary to college," he stressed.

The veteran Liberian educator told this paper that students were doing their best but unqualified teachers are the problem.

He noted that it is time the country focuses on producing qualified teachers at all levels, adding "If we don't focus on producing qualified teachers for the elementary schools and through to college, the education system will continue to be in a mess."

He disclosed that students being admitted at the university were based on the results of the entrance examination; adding that since he took charge, no student had enrolled based on money.

The establishment of the honors program at the university, he said is geared towards challenging bright students and to also help students who have weak academic backgrounds. He added that the qualitative profile of students at the university have increased over the years.

Relationship between the students and the administration staff of the university has improved according to him. He said the stability and respect has replaced confrontation that was once a routine problem at the university.

He explained that his administration established the presidential student advisory council which comprises of president of all student organizations at the university.

However, he said the university is more transparent in its undertakings, because student leaders are informed how monies given to the university are utilized through the presidential advisory council.

With over 35 years of experience in the education sector, Dr. Dennis was also able to establish the College of Engineering at the state run university.

He indicated that his administration has increased in the quality of profile of the faculty, with transformation of the curriculum and getting qualified faculty to implement the curriculum, send graduates all over the world to get graduate degrees and within seven years.

" When I came, the number of people having PhD was 15, but now they are 33, we have a 1000 faculty and we need about 80 percent of that faculty to be PhD, so we have far way to go. For example, I had in mind to close the Chemistry Department due to the lack of qualified faculty; we were giving degree in that field of study and not one faculty had Masters in Chemistry; but now we have over 15 faculty with Master Degrees in Chemistry. How can you give degree in a discipline when you don't have qualified faculty" Dr. Dennis said.