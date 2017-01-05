5 January 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: FLY Against Wants Rape Law

By Jimmey C. Fahngon

The Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) has termed the rape law of Liberia as 'draconian.' The youth group is also calling for the revision of the legal instrument.

In a state of the youth year-end message read at a news conference last Friday, FLY President Augustine Tamba said "we see the rape law as a trap and a weapon of mass destruction that has now become a nightmare for characters' assassination and a form of quick incarceration for those accused because of its unbailable nature."

FLY said although it condemns the act of rape against girls, especially minors, however, the current rape law has disadvantaged hundreds of young people, who are languishing behind bars and cannot get justice or have the opportunity to face their accusers due to the slowness in the country's justice system.

The youth group said the prolong detention of people on allegation of rape is against the rights of the accused.

FLY, in the statement said while it encourages punitive measures against those found guilty of rape, however, it frowned on the downside of the law as it imprisons accusers without trial thereby creating over crowdedness of prison facilities.

FLY calls on the Legislature to review the law for possible amendment or be repealed to avoid innocent people going through pains and psychological trauma for years before establishing the truth of their cases.

