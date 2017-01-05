Liberia: Redemption Hospital Lacks Drugs

The Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town over the week-end awarded certificates to 22 hardworking staff members of the hospital.

Presenting certificates of award to the honorees at a program over the weekend, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Mohammed Sankor, said "passion is not enough (but) especially in the medical sector, the way nurses handle their work makes and the love for the job".

He told the honorees that anyone, who works with passion that person, is doing the will of God.

Dr. Sankor argued that even though his hospital lacks drugs, tools and other essential working materials, government is paying more attention to the Redemption Hospital.

He disclosed that the hospital does not have enough consultants and nurses thereby causing serious setback to the institution. Dr. Sankor said the hospital imports consultants on a contractual basis.

He explained that 30% of drugs are provided by the Redemption Hospital; saying that sustainability is their problem at the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the honorees, Mrs. Jenice Urey thanked the administration for its encouragement to the staff of the hospital and hope that it will continue for other hard-working staff members.

Mrs. Urey also cautioned her colleagues to keep the good working relationship between the administration, the patients and the public and the passion for the job.

For his part, the Administrator of the Redemption Hospital, Mr. Dominic W. Rennie, thanked the honorees and the entire work force for job well done.

Those honored include Miss Winifred Hallowangar, Head of the Laboratory; Mrs. Jenice Urey, Senior Nurse; Mr. Lawrence M. Johnson, Records Department and Ms. Vivian Sonpon, Surgical ward, among others.