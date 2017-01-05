Liberia: CDC Certified for 2017

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has certified the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to contest the 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

CDC is a union of three political parties including Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), National Patriotic Party (NPP) and Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP).

The certification of the coalition is in accordance with the requirement under chapter 8, section 8.5 of the new elections law of 1986 amended in 2014.

During the certification exercise held at the headquarters of the National Elections Commission, Chairman Jerome Korkoya warned political parties and individuals against pre-campaigning.

Chairman Korkoya said the posting of individual pictures and political parties emblems are against the election laws of Liberia.

Korkoya, who admitted that it is difficult to manage and control pre-campaigning activities, said "we therefore have to rely on your responsible conduct."

He said NEC is aware that some political actors were erecting bill boards and posting bills at the entrance of almost every county and other places around the country.

Cllr. Korkoya assured that NEC would consider taking actions against individuals and political parties breaching the electoral laws.

Korkoya challenged officials of CDC to wait for the official declaration of the opening of campaign before engaging in campaigning.

The NEC Chairman also called on the party to help the commission disseminates information regarding voter registration because CDC has followers, who can listen to the party.

"I want to remind you that as a political party there is a regulatory authority watching the statement you make because there are laws on the book and the statement you make could help or harm the system. We encourage you to be responsible in your criticism to understand the facts and help consolidate the country democratic process," Chairman Korkoya said.

Korkoya also cautioned political leaders to be and remain involved with the commission by familiarizing themselves with the rules that will govern the elections instead of relying on rumors and speculations which could undermine the process, warning that the commission will not tolerate such triviality.

CDC Chairman Nathaniel McGill commended the commission for the certification and said the party stands ready and committed to working with NEC for peaceful conduct of the 2017 elections

McGill commended international partners for extending the mandate of UNIML in Liberia up to 2018 and asked NEC to urgently ask UNMIL for logistical support in needed areas.

He called on government to make available the necessary support needed to conduct the 2017 elections

McGill indicated that the CDC is concerned because the government has provided fraction of US$2.9 million of the Commission's US$20 million budget of the fiscal year 2016/2017 when two quarters of the fiscal year has elapsed.

McGill also suggested that all logistical support to the NEC should be provided through UNMIL if the independence of NEC must be seen.