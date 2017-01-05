Namibia: /Garib Gas Explosion Claims 11th Fatality

Family Day will forever be tainted with tragedy and heartache for Aletha /Gawases, for it was on 26 December 2016 that her 14-year-old daughter Jujina !Nau /Gawases succumbed to her injuries in the wake of the Garib gas explosion of October last year.

Just the week before, on 19 December, Jujina !Nau /Gawases had celebrated her 14th birthday with a chocolate cake in hospital with her mother and other relatives. By all appearances, Jujina seemed to be on the road to recovery, and had been transferred to the general ward for observation.

However, just after 10h00 on 26 December, Jujina became the 11th fatality of the Dordabis area gas explosion in which 15 people were initially injured, and 11 have now died over a period of weeks. Eleven of the 15 casualties were children.

According to family sources, Jujina died quietly as she was falling asleep, after being fed milk by her mother.

"She died peacefully like that," said Aletha !Nau /Gawases.

"She was a strong and positive girl, who was looking forward to going home when I last visited her," said Windhoek Rural councillor Penina Ita in the wake of Jujina's death.

Aletha !Nau /Gawases not only lost Jujina to the gas explosion, but also her 6-year-old son Aliandro.

A memorial service for Jujina will be held at the farm on Friday, and her funeral will be the next day, also at the farm.

The gas explosion happened while family and friends were watching television in the house of Henry Kock on the evening of 14 October 2016.

A mass burial was held at the farm on 5 November for Veronica Plaaitjies (36), Nicoleen Geibes (10), Henricho Plaaitjies (11), Bores Geibeb (11), Annazet Geibes (6), Anna Geibes (5), Aliandro !Nau /Gawaseb (6), Analien Geibes (12) and Bradley Jagger (11), as well as a foetus.

At the time of the mass burial, Anna Geibes (30), who lost five children, including the foetus, in the explosion, was in the Windhoek Central Hospital, while her partner, Eric Jooste (34), was at Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

The two have since been discharged, while Anastasia Geibes (13) - Anna Geibes' only surviving child - and Hernandes Plaaitjies were still recovering in hospital at the time of Jujina's death.