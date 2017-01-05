South Africa: Government Welcomes Matric Results

Pretoria — Government says the 2016 National Senior Certificate Examinations results are encouraging and highlight the strides that South Africa has made in providing quality education to all citizens.

Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) on Thursday congratulated all the Grade 12 learners who sat for the 2016 NSC examinations across the country.

The results were announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Wednesday, and candidates had access to the results today.

The national pass rate improved from 70.7% in 2015 to 72.5% in 2016.

"The marked increase in the overall pass rate is a reflection of the hard work of learners and educators, and the support of parents and communities.

"The achievements of these young South Africans are evidence that we are a step closer to the goals of the National Development Plan, which projects that by 2030, all South Africans should have access to education and training of the highest quality, leading to significantly improved learning outcomes," said the department.

Government also acknowledged the improvement in results that was achieved despite serious challenges in areas such as Vuwani, where learners were out of class for long periods.

The department said intervention by government in providing mobile classrooms, and the dedication of learners, teachers, School Governing Body members, traditional leadership, and the community ensured that learning resumed, and that matric learners were able to write their exams.

GCIS Acting Director General, Donald Liphoko, said government welcomes the improvement in results of the Class of 2016, which were achieved against the odds, and congratulate the learners for this achievement.

"I am confident that the learners from the Class of 2016 have the knowledge and skills to enter the next chapter of their lives."

Post-matric plans

Liphoko said government stands ready to assist learners from the Class of 2016 to fulfil their dreams.

"Through the Central Application Clearing House (CACH) service, we are assisting learners to find available places at universities and at Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges.

The Clearing House service accessible on http://cach.dhet.gov.za matches applicants' exam results and study preferences with places that need to be filled.

"We are especially excited by the potential of TVET colleges as drivers of the necessary skills and education needed to grow our economy. It is hoped that they will become the institutions of choice for school leavers; government hopes to have 2.5 million youth enrolled in them by 2030," said Liphoko.