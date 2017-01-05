5 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: They Killed It At 'All Black Party' in Malawi - Black Rhyno Exclusive Pictures

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rapper Tay Grin's owned Black Rhyno Entertainment in collaboration with the Latitude 13 Hotel on Saturday threw the largest party ever in town, shutting down the year 2016 in style.

Held at the superlative Latitude 13 Hotel in Area 43, Lilongwe, the All Black Everything New Year's Party attracted close to 500 guests who came from across the capital city as well as the cities of Blantyre and Mzuzu.

Tanzania's diva Vanessa Mdee aka Cash Madame and Africa's number one DJ Waxxy from Nigeria were some of the celebrities that graced what has been described as the party of the year 2016.

Politicians, entrepreneurs, artists, fashionistas, sports and media personalities were all in attendance.

Tay Grin and singer/producer, who have had a very successful 2016 working together on a number of singles, also spiced up the party with their hit songs.

Malawi

Activist Calls for Inclusion of Civil Society, Media in 'Maizegate' Probe

A prominent human rights activist Undule Mwakasungula, who is also former Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.