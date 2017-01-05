Rapper Tay Grin's owned Black Rhyno Entertainment in collaboration with the Latitude 13 Hotel on Saturday threw the largest party ever in town, shutting down the year 2016 in style.

Held at the superlative Latitude 13 Hotel in Area 43, Lilongwe, the All Black Everything New Year's Party attracted close to 500 guests who came from across the capital city as well as the cities of Blantyre and Mzuzu.

Tanzania's diva Vanessa Mdee aka Cash Madame and Africa's number one DJ Waxxy from Nigeria were some of the celebrities that graced what has been described as the party of the year 2016.

Politicians, entrepreneurs, artists, fashionistas, sports and media personalities were all in attendance.

Tay Grin and singer/producer, who have had a very successful 2016 working together on a number of singles, also spiced up the party with their hit songs.