South Africa: Hoax Call to Crisis Centre Condemned

Pretoria — The Department of Social Development has expressed disappointment over a hoax call made to the Gender Based Violence Command Centre by a radio presenter posing as a distressed matric learner.

The department on Thursday said the call was made by a radio presenter from a Johannesburg community radio station.

"The incident was unfortunate as the time wasted on the hoax call could have been used constructively to assist a learner or people who really needed the support," said the department.

According to the department, the caller is heard telling the social worker that she did not see her name in the newspaper and she "thinks" she has failed.

The social worker is heard advising the caller to call the number provided by the Department of Basic Education as a credible source and not rely solely on the newspaper.

"Government has been stressing that matriculants should obtain their results from their schools or the Department of Basic Education as their accurate and credible source.

"While the Department of Social Development appreciates the role by the media in informing, educating and holding government to account, abuse and mocking of what is a much needed resource cannot be acceptable."

With the assistance of the media, the department said, the line has received an unprecedented number of calls since midnight from distraught matriculants and parents who are anxious about the future of their children.

"We wish to encourage matriculants to continue making use of the line by dialling 0800 428 428 or *120*7867#"