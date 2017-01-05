5 January 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius-India - Agreement On Gainful Employment for Family Members of Diplomatic Mission

An Agreement which makes provision for arrangement between Mauritius and India on gainful employment for family members of a diplomatic mission or consular post was signed yesterday in Port Louis in presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr V. Lutchmeenaraidoo.

The Agreement was signed by the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mrs U. C. Dwarka Canabady, and the Indian High Commissioner in Mauritius, Mr A. Thakur.

Such Agreement already exist between Mauritius and the following countries: United States of America, Australia, South Africa and France.

