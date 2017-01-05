4 January 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Mogoditshane West Win Bragging Right

By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — A brace by former Extension Gunners player, Jomo Moatlhaping ensured that Mogoditshane West won the village bragging rights over Mogodithsane East in a Matlolapata annual tournament played at Solomon Dihutso Ground on Monday.

Moatlhaping scored in the first half of the game, and netted the second goal in the second stanza to ensure that West continue with their dominance against East.

Mogodithsane East local organising committee chairperson, Zambo Mosarwa explained that this year the tournament went very well.

He said in two previous years, people did not enjoy the tournament because of some circumstances that were beyond their control.

In 2015, he said the game was abandoned just after 62nd minute after a rogue fan invaded the pitch and shifted the goal post and in the aftermath hordes of spectators poured into the ground leaving officials and tournament organisers with no option, but to call-off the game.

Last year, he said the game was stopped in the 65th minutes due to hailstorm when West was still leading 2-nil. "I am happy this year everything went very well and as you can see the number of spectators has doubled and this is a clear indication that everything went very well," he said.

Mosarwa said the main objective of the one day annual tournament was to bring the entire Mogoditshane community and visitors together to wind up the Christmas festive.

The tournament, he said also benefitted small business communities as they were given the opportunity to sell drinks, water and food to spectators.

Meanwhile, in other games played in the under 17 boys, both sides played to a goalless draw, while under 20 East walloped West 4-1.

In the Junior Masters, East beat West 1-nil, while in the Senior Masters West beat East 3-1. In the women's game, East scored avalanche of goals winningthe game with a huge margin of 7-0.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

