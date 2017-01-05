South Africa: SA, Western Sahara to Deepen Relations

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma will on Friday host his Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) counterpart, President Brahim Ghali who will be in South Africa on a working visit.

"The visit is aimed at deepening and strengthening the already existing good political relations between the two countries, fortified by the strong historical ties dating back from the years of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid," the Presidency said.

South Africa has strong relations with SADR which is also known as Western Sahara. Western Sahara is Africa's longest-running territorial dispute and an issue of continental and international law and diplomatic controversy.

The presidency said the protracted suffering of the people of Western Sahara and the current impasse in negotiations towards finding a durable solution to the struggle for self-determination remains a major concern for the South African government and the continent of Africa.

"South Africa remains steadfast in its support for the Saharawi people's inalienable right to decolonisation and self-determination, through a UN-supervised referendum, with the option of independence."