Botswana: Tourists Volume Increases in Ngamiland

Maun — Maun region has seen the numbers of local and international tourists increasing tremendously this festive season compared to past seasons.

This was said by Botswana Tourism Organization (BTO)'s tourism development manager, Ms Bigani Sethume on December 30 in Maun.

She said this development would improve the local economy as hotels received high numbers of bookings. Tourists also spend their money on local products, a move that improves the local people's lives, Ms Sethume said in an interview.

She attributed this growth partly to the fact that government, through BTO, was aggressively marketing the tourism product locally and internationally. We will continue to sell this country as a tourism destination of choice, stated Ms Sethume.

Also, she explained that the region saw an increase in tourism because of its beauty and abundant flora and fauna.

To add a cherry on top, Ms Sethume said Thamalakane River, which passes through Maun, has brought live to the region, allowing tourists to engage in different activities that included boat cruising and canoeing, among others.

She said Maun's proximity to Moremi Game Reserve was an advantage to tourists as they could visit the park while they reside in Maun. Some, she said, preferred camping in the park while others chose helicopter rides to enjoy the beautiful scene of the deltas.

Ms Sethume was also happy that Batswana were starting to realise that the country has a good tourism product, which was at par with that of other countries with oceans and beautiful coastlines.

"We have Batswana who prefer Maun and Chobe than visiting other countries mainly because they are now realising that we have a unique product which is at par with that of other countries," she said, emphasising that Batswana are starting to visit these places in large numbers and this shows growth.

Another good development that Ms Sethume noted was that unlike in the past where international tourists used to visit this country between the months of June and October, as satisfactory number now visits this country from January to December.

We believe the products we have here in Botswana is for all of us and people could choose looking at their budget, explained the BTO tourism development manager.

She said if one planned and budgeted in time they could afford touring and enjoy themselves as the country's product is not only for top-end market.

Ms Sethume further urged Batswana to protect the environment. This, she said, was important as today "we are enjoying the beauty of this country because someone protected it for us andwe should continue the trend and take care of it for the future generations to keep on enjoying top quality tourism.

Source : BOPA