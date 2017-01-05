A prominent human rights activist Undule Mwakasungula, who is also former Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) executive directoris appealing to Malawi President Peter Mutharika to include the representative of the media and civil society organisations leaders into the commission of inquiry into the alleged misprocurement of maize from Zambia by State grain trader Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc).

Mwakasungula has added voice to the calls by CSOs for an inclusive inqurity as history has shown that commissions of inquiry are set up to simply silence inquisitive Malawians.

"But it would have been good if CSOs and the media were included in this Commission of Inquiry and l hope the President will consider this request for the interest of building trust in the process of finding the truth in this maize saga," said Mwakasungula.

Mwakasungula has also urged Mutharika to strengthen systems in which will ensure transparency and accountability unlike the current one which lacks coherence and coordination.

"But this maize saga will make us get some lessons as a nation to improve our systems. We must rework on all our national systems for efficiency , transparency and accountability for the betterment of our national development," he said.

Mwakasungula also urged Malawians to ensure soberness as they are keenly awaiting for the fully operationalisation of the commission of enquiry on the Malawi-Zambia maize deal which Mutharika has set.

"I join other Malawians to applaud President Arthur Peter Mutharika for the setting up the Commission of Inquiry on the maize saga. What he has done shows he is a leader who listens to national concerns but above all committed to promoting transparency and accountability.

"As a nation we must give a chance to this Commission to do its assignment without interferences according to its terms of reference," said Mwakasungula.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Watch executive director Billy Banda has urged president Mutharika to beef up the commission of enquiry to include NGO leaders, media practitioners and religious bodies.

"Malawi Watch requests the President to consider beefing up the Commission of Inquiry team with representation from CSOs/NGOs, media practitioners and religious bodies for more balance before the appointed team takes its oath," Banda said.

Banda said his organisation believes the President has acted fairly and in good faith in responding with such a move following many concerns from different quarters of the society.

Some CSOs calling for the suspension of Admarc chief executive officer Foster Mulumbe and Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda to pave the way for investigations.

However, Chaponda has challenged that he cannot step down over the matter.

He accused those agitating for his suspension or outright dismissal as being jealous.