Malawi Congress Party (MCP)' councillor for Chigoneka ward Desmond Bikoko has been elected Mayor of Lilongwe , the capital of Malawi to replace Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councilor for Kawale 1 Ward Willie Chipondera.

In a bitterly fought race, Bikoko defeated ruling DPP candidate Akwame Bandawe formerly deputy mayor) in full presence of the highly powered delegation of the party led by its party secretary general Francis Mphepo and presidential advisor Hetherwick Ntaba.

Bikoko won with 15 votes against 14.

And DPP's Mphepo was heard whingeing after the results aa he accused Chilinde councillor Kadomtoli for "deliberately" casting a null and void vote despite pocketing money to vote DPP's candidate so that MCP candidate win.

DPP splashed cash in vote buying and Mphepo had to monitor who delivered the votes after "eating".

"Of all the people who eat, its only you who has betrayed us," Mphepo said in direct reference to Kadomtoli.

"We will deal with you," warned Mphepo.

But the councillor laughed off, saying "Muli n'chinthu odala (you have issues)."

He further said to DPP secretary general to move away from "fear mongering " politics.

Shouted the councillor: "The politics of fear cannot go no, stop it."

He teased Mphepo further: "Tayiphula oDala (we have won fair and square)."

In his acceptance speech, Councillor Bikoko said he was so " proud" that Lilongwe has chosen "hope over fear" and development over division.

Mayor-elect Bikoko said that he was "deeply humbled" by the trust that councillors and MPs had put in him.

Bikoko said his priority will be to change face of Lilongwe City into world class city.

"As you are aware that most people have been complaining of the status of the Lilongwe City, it is my job now to ensure that this city is fully developed as a capital," said Bikoko.

Bikoko said he will also ensure that Lilongwe is a crime free area.

"Security is Paramount all over so my job will now be to ensure that the city is a crime free zone," said Bikoko.

Bikoko holds Masters of Business Management from Colorado Technical University and he also posses PhD.

He was the first Councillor to declare that he will not use his allowances for personal gain but to develop his ward.

At one time he donated computers at the school within his ward.

MCP director of elections Maxwell Thyolera said "It's an extraordinary moment to have Bikoko as Mayor of Lilongwe."

"The win represents a major boost for MCP in Lilongwe," he added.

But DPP's Mphepo said winning a mayoral post in the capital was still nowhere near good enough to win a General Election.