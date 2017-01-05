5 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Three Survive Plane Accident in Nkhotakota

By Anjoya Mwanza - Mana

A South African pilot and two Australian passengers Wednesday evening survived a chopper accident following the aeroplane's power failure in Nkhotakota.

Nkhotakota Police Public Relations Officer Williams Kaponda confirmed the development to Malawi News Agency (Mana) saying this occurred on January 4, 2017 at Nkhotakota Boma's abandoned airfield.

He explained the plane belonging to Ulendo Travelling Group based in South Africa landed abruptly after power failure. Kaponda identified the pilot as Peter Bezudenmour and the Australian nationals as Jacques and Melga Discy.

The pilot told Police the plane developed a fault while in the sky.

"Bezudenmour told Police the plane developed a fault at that time he was flying from Lilongwe to Mzuzu. He confirmed the engine suddenly stopped working due to power failure. This forced him to abruptly land at a near airfield which was Nkhotakota," reported the PRO.

The publicist said the three victims escaped unhurt.

Soon after the incident police rushed to the scene and were guarding the place.

