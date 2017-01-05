Botswana: Many Appreciate Jwaneng Bus Terminal

Jwaneng — Jwaneng bus terminal, which is situated just at the entrance of Jwaneng has emerged as a place appreciated by many people especially those who travel mostly using public transport.

The bus terminal is basically a waiting area where people are at liberty to sit and wait for buses that would take them to their various destinations. In an interview, people had different reasons for their appreciation of the bus terminal. Ms One Keegope aged 24 said she appreciated the clean environment inside the terminal.

"I can sit for a couple of hours waiting for someone here and I would not mind. I'm drawn also by the ventilation inside the building, which brings about cool air," she said. Ms Keegope said one can even buy food and eat inside because the environment is always clean.

"I usually meet up with my friends in this place and there has never been any day when I found it in a demeaning state in terms of cleanliness," she said. Ms Tshepo Setima aged 56 said she was a businessperson who buys snacks and other convenient items in Jwaneng to sell in Sese and so she travels regularly to Jwaneng.

"I usually take a minibus and the obvious stop is the bus rank, and personally I appreciate the free usage of toilets," she said. Ms Setima said she had observed that in most places nowadays, one had to pay money to use a public toilet.

She cited toilets at the Gaborone bus rank as an example where she said people pay P2.50 to use the toilets. She also spoke about toilets in Mahalapye bus rank whereby P3 allows one the usage of toilets.

"I travel a lot, mostly on business and that is how I was able to make that observation" she said.

Ms Setima said in Jwaneng however, the toilets at the bus rank are free of charge.

Source : BOPA