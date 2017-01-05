Botswana: Kgathi Engages Residents

Bobonong — Member of Parliament for Bobonong Mr Shaw Kgathi has told people originating from Bobonong but residing outside the constituency that Bobonong continued to experience infrastructural development.

Speaking during the fourth meeting to discuss the state of Bobonong constituency at the RAC chamber on December 30, he said the meeting was meant to highlight challenges and successes of the area as well as engaging the constituents.

Mr Kgathi who is also Minister of Defence, Justice and Security described the group as the think tank of the area due to their experiences from various fields.

However he said the constituency continued to experience "tremendous development" which gave it a facelift.

Lately Bobirwa Sub- district was able to complete 22 two -roomed houses for disaster victims across the constituency with each house at a cost of P100 000.

Concerning the Bobonong internal roads, he said the assessment team was assessing all houses within 100m radius of the construction of the road and storm water drainage to compensate those that qualify.

Mr Kgathi said the resealing of Bobonong-Lekkerpoet road was at 93 per cent completion stage while dry grading of several roads was also ongoing.

He informed them that Mabolwe Border Post was opened and was appealed for a drift across Shashe River since a bridge was not in the pipeline while the Platjan border bridge which would be a commercial bridge was at a tender stage which upon completion would ease movement and enhance trade in the area.

Under SHHA turnkey houses he said there were 76 houses constructed to the tune of P6.5 million built by Botswana Housing Corporation while the sub -district was renovating 14 houses across the area at a cost of P630 000.

About education, he said Mosetlha and Tsetsebye junior secondary schools that were in a bad state were being refurbished through Economic Stimulus Programme and the work was separated into maintenance of structures, mechanical and electrical equipment.

The MP said Lentswelemoriti Primary School continued to do well having obtained 100 per cent pass rate followed by Mathathane Primary School with 92.9 per cent.

Mr Kgathi also commended Borotsi Primary School for having moved from poor performance to 91 per cent.

As for secondary schools, he said there was poor performance attributing that to, among others, truancy and teenage pregnancy facing secondary schools. He said Matshekge was becoming a hotspot for pregnancy in the constituency with a record of 29 pregnancies in 2016 and pleaded with parents to help teachers address the problem.

As for healthcare, he informed the group that Borotsi, Gobojango and Molalatau clinics would have maternity wings and that Bobonong Primary Hospital would be upgraded.

Turning to crime, Mr Kgathi said the area was experiencing a decline but continued to experience targeted crimes such as rape adding however that there was a drop in Bobonong from 21 to three cases.

And also he said Semolale police would be upgraded and would set up a police post in Mothabaneng, Molalatau and Tsetsebye with five police officers.

Other police posts in the offing were in Lepokole.

Mr Kgathi stated that the area had 26 tourism centres largely found in the Tuli Block and presented a lot of employment opportunities in the area.

The YDF he said had funded 24 beneficiaries to the tune of P2.2 million from 53 applicants.

He also expressed delight that Talana farm had been revived and was tilling 500ha and would employ 250 people at full production while ESP minimal land servicing in Molalatau and Malepane would make available new plots.

Source : BOPA