Angola: Handball - Angolan Team Return to World Cup 10 Years After

Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's handball team will participate on 11-29 January in France in the 25th edition of the World Championship, after 10 years of absence.

The last participation of the Angolan team was in 2007 in Germany, where they reached the 21st position in a competition won by the Germans.

The Angolan team qualified for the World Championship thanks to third position reached in the African Cup of Nations held in Cairo, Egypt in 2016.

Angola integrates group B, together with Slovenia, Spain, Island, Macedonia and Tunisia.

Check the list of the Angolan players: Geovanni Muachissengue, Julião Gaspar, Gilberto Figueira, Adelino Pestana, Edvaldo Ferreira, Sérgio Lopes, Manuel Nascimento, Romé Ebo,Osvaldo Mulenessa, Nestor Kinanga, Adilson Maneco, Elias António, Belchio Camuanga, Gabriel Tecas and Yaroslav Aguiar.