5 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Handball - Angolan Team Return to World Cup 10 Years After

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's handball team will participate on 11-29 January in France in the 25th edition of the World Championship, after 10 years of absence.

The last participation of the Angolan team was in 2007 in Germany, where they reached the 21st position in a competition won by the Germans.

The Angolan team qualified for the World Championship thanks to third position reached in the African Cup of Nations held in Cairo, Egypt in 2016.

Angola integrates group B, together with Slovenia, Spain, Island, Macedonia and Tunisia.

Check the list of the Angolan players: Geovanni Muachissengue, Julião Gaspar, Gilberto Figueira, Adelino Pestana, Edvaldo Ferreira, Sérgio Lopes, Manuel Nascimento, Romé Ebo,Osvaldo Mulenessa, Nestor Kinanga, Adilson Maneco, Elias António, Belchio Camuanga, Gabriel Tecas and Yaroslav Aguiar.

Angola

Last Stage of Voter Registration Programme Kicks Off

The second and last stage of the voter registration programme, which is being executed since August last year, is set to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.