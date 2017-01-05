5 January 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Tina Faal Trial Fails to Proceed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dawda Faye

The trial involving Tina Faal could not proceed on 22 December 2016, before Magistrate Kebba Baldeh of the Banjul Magistrates' Court, due to the boycott of court sittings by lawyers.

Tina Faal is facing two counts of stealing and receiving goods by false pretence.

She had earlier denied any wrongdoing.

To prove their case, the prosecution had so far called three witnesses namely, Ebou Badjie, Lawyer Omar Njie and Alieu Ceesay, who had already testified.

Alieu Ceesay is yet to finish his testimony.

Tina Faal has been accused of removing parts of an aircraft parked at Gambia International Airport, but Lawyer Omar Njie, one of the witnesses, told the court under cross-examination that he did not see Tina Faal removing the parts from the aircraft.

Gambia

'Act of War'

Gambian Dictator with Guinea Leader Conde: Could this be the last warning? Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.