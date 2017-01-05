Gambia: Tina Faal Trial Fails to Proceed

The trial involving Tina Faal could not proceed on 22 December 2016, before Magistrate Kebba Baldeh of the Banjul Magistrates' Court, due to the boycott of court sittings by lawyers.

Tina Faal is facing two counts of stealing and receiving goods by false pretence.

She had earlier denied any wrongdoing.

To prove their case, the prosecution had so far called three witnesses namely, Ebou Badjie, Lawyer Omar Njie and Alieu Ceesay, who had already testified.

Alieu Ceesay is yet to finish his testimony.

Tina Faal has been accused of removing parts of an aircraft parked at Gambia International Airport, but Lawyer Omar Njie, one of the witnesses, told the court under cross-examination that he did not see Tina Faal removing the parts from the aircraft.