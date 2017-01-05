Gambia: APRC National Mobiliser Files Election Petition Against IEC, Three Others

Yankuba Colley, the national mobiliser of the ruling Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) party, has filed an election petition for and on behalf of five thousand, three hundred and thirty voters against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the Returning Officer of the IEC, Adama Barrow and the Attorney General of The Gambia.

The petition filed by the APRC national mobilizer seeks the apex court's jurisdiction to declare the 1st December 2016 presidential election conducted by the IEC "null and void".

The petition alleged that the 1 December 2016 presidential election was marred by several electoral irregularities and malpractices.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of the Gambia will commence sitting on Monday 9 January 2017.