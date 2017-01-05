5 January 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: APRC National Mobiliser Files Election Petition Against IEC, Three Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bruce Asemota

Yankuba Colley, the national mobiliser of the ruling Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) party, has filed an election petition for and on behalf of five thousand, three hundred and thirty voters against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the Returning Officer of the IEC, Adama Barrow and the Attorney General of The Gambia.

The petition filed by the APRC national mobilizer seeks the apex court's jurisdiction to declare the 1st December 2016 presidential election conducted by the IEC "null and void".

The petition alleged that the 1 December 2016 presidential election was marred by several electoral irregularities and malpractices.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of the Gambia will commence sitting on Monday 9 January 2017.

Gambia

'Act of War'

Gambian Dictator with Guinea Leader Conde: Could this be the last warning? Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.