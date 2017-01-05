Kenya: Boniface Mucheru Has Eyes Only for Worlds Glory

Olympic 400m hurdles silver medallist Boniface Mucheru is dreaming of gold at this year's World Championships after his Rio Olympic Games exploits last year.

Mucheru, who took two months break after his silver medal heroics at Rio Olympics before resuming training in Kibiko, Ngong, said he intends to polish on his steps and hurdles clearance, and accelerations ahead of the World Championships due August on 4 to 13 in London.

"I usually tend to lose my steps especially on the seventh hurdle and that has cost me a lot," said Mucheru, who plans to move to Finland for further training as he prepares for the Diamond League season.

"I must work on that and see how it will go in the Diamond League and London Worlds, God willing," said Mucheru, who has lined up five appearances in the Diamond League before his second Worlds show in London.

Mucheru, 24, said his build up since October last year under coaches Vincent Mumo and Paul Rop has included gym sessions, swimming and long runs covering between 40 to 50 minutes. "I plan to start my track interval sessions in February. Right now I am looking for fitness and power," said Mucheru.

Mucheru said his dream is to win in London, having finished fifth at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing where his compatriot Nicholas Bett made history as the first Kenyan to win a world title in short races.

"Just like Rio Olympics, it will be about self-belief and having my body in great shape. The rest will just roll out in London," said Mucheru who chalked a personal best and national record time of 47.78 seconds when winning silver at Rio Olympics Games behind USA's Kerron Clement (47.73).

Mucheru, a Kenya Defence Forces corporal based in Nanyuki, said his focus was not at the World Relays planned for April 22 to 23 in Nassau, Bahamas.

"I will be glad to help in 4 x400m if they will need my services," said Mucheru, who is also the 2014 African Games 400m silver medallist.

Mucheru won Africa 400m bronze in 2014 and 400m hurdles bronze in 2012 besides becoming the first Kenya to win the Africa Championships 400m hurdles in Durban, South Africa last year.