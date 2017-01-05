Namibia: 'Speeding' Cop Hits Civilian

A NAMIBIAN police traffic officer stationed at the Keetmanshoop roadblock faces both criminal and disciplinary charges after he hit a civilian last Thursday.

The commander of the Keetmanshoop traffic division, deputy commissioner Ralph Ludwig, yesterday confirmed the incident, and said he suspects it was the result of speeding and negligence.

On Tuesday, a Keetmanshoop resident, who preferred anonymity, expressed concern that the incident was not being handled appropriately and that it was mired in silence.

"We haven't heard anything about it ever since it happened."

Ludwig said the constable had driven from the roadblock to collect a traffic ticketing book. On his return, he allegedly almost sped through the roadblock, hitting a civilian getting out of a parked car at that moment.

"He almost drove right through the entire roadblock."

According to Ludwig, the officer appears to have been negligent, despite claims that the vehicle's brakes had failed.

He added that the officer was "taken off driving" for the time being pending the probe, but admitted that by yesterday - close to a week later - the officer had yet to make a statement about the incident.

But, Ludwig said, indications are that the junior officer was sober when the accident took place.

Although the civilian was not seriously injured, the police vehicle was damaged.

Should it be found that the officer was negligent, criminal charges would be instituted against him, Ludwig said yesterday.

He, however, would not disclose the identity of the junior officer until the Inspector General, lieutenant general Sebastian Ndeitunga, had made a call on the future of the traffic officer.

Ludwig warned officers to adhere to the speed limit.

Meanwhile, the accident came less than a month after police spokesperson, chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi stated that due to constrained fiscal conditions, the budget for new police vehicles had been cut. She made these remarks as reports emerged of some police stations having transport problems.