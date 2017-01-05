Namibia: Farmers From Conservancies Visit Krumhuk

SEVEN San agricultural and livestock champions from Nyae Nyae and N#a Jaqna Conservancy recently visited the "collective style" commercial farm Krumhuk just outside Windhoek for a week.

Krumhuk operates on bio-dynamic, organic and holistic management principles which the champions are introducing in their villages in the Otjozondjupa region.

"The environment within these conservancies is harsh, and these communities are particularly at risk from the impacts of climate change. Therefore, assisting these San communities to develop capacity to improve their long-term food security is the ultimate goal," said Lara Diez of the Nyae Nyae Development Foundation.

The San agricultural and livestock champions have shown a real aptitude for livestock management and farming in their communities.

They have been hand-picked to deepen their knowledge and capacity so that they can go on to train more San people in their communities in the Nyae Nyae and N#a Jaqna Conservancy.

The visit consisted of a mix of presentations from Krumhuk from visiting specialist facilitators and those working at farm Krumhuk, as well as practical field work.

Herding Krumhuk cattle and seeing the process from herding all the way through to the making of cheese, harvesting crops and their sale at the weekly bio-market in Klein Windhoek was all part of their training.

The community members have obtained valuable insight, knowledge and ideas that they can take back and teach in their communities.

The trip was part of ongoing work funded by the European Union and the Finnish embassy to increase the agricultural and livestock management capacity in these two San communities where food security is a serious and daily threat to their well-being.

The activities funded by the European Union and the Finnish embassy give the communities the tools they need for empowerment and self-sufficiency.