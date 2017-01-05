Liberia: Charity Donates to Phebe, Dunbar Hospitals

The British charity, Maternal and Child Health International (MCHI), has donated a consignment of medical supplies and equipment to the Phebe and C. B. Dunbar hospitals in Bong County.

Making the presentation on the compound of the Phebe Hospital, the Honorary Medical Director of the charity, Prof. David Southall said the items was his organization's way of strengthening the capacity of the two hospitals amidst the hemorrhagic fever outbreak in the country.

Mr. Southall, a professor of Pediatrics and Maternal Health, noted that the charity was reasonably aware of the challenges facing the two hospitals in the county, particularly in the face of the Ebola virus disease that claimed many lives in the country.

The British paediatrician guaranteed health authorities in the county that his organization will continue to cultivate more partnership for effective healthcare delivery services in the county.

Prof. Southall reminded the beneficiaries that the materials were shipped to Liberia in 40ft container through the timely intervention the British Consul to West Africa, David Parker.

He informed the county health authorities that some of the items were procured by his organization while other charities in the United Kingdom donated substantial portion as their own way of identifying with the two hospitals as they faced the human diseases.

Southall named two oxygen generators, huge assortment of antibiotics, oxygen concentrators as well as two emergency centers for the neo-natal ward at the C. B. Dunbar Hospital as some of the equipment supplied to the two health facilities.

In separate remarks, Bong Health Officer Dr. Gabriel Logan told Prof. Southall that the materials were donated at the time the fabrics of the healthcare delivery system in the county is broken down as the result of the Ebola virus outbreak in the country.

Dr. Logan extolled the British charity for the gesture and vowed that the items will be used to buttress the health care delivery of the county.

Also speaking, C.B Dunbar Hospital Medical Director Obed Dolo and Phebe Hospital Medical Director Jefferson Sibley recounted the long standing partnership between the MCHI and the two hospitals.

Doctors Dolo and Sibley noted that the charity has been very instrumental in providing specialized trainings to key sections at the two hospitals -- the eye clinic, Emergency Unit, Neo-natal units, among others.

The two Medical Directors hoped that the materials will "greatly help in the reduction of maternal mortality."

They extended thanks not only to the MCHI but the government and people of the UK for the donation.