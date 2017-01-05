3 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: New UN SG Wants Global Resolution to 'Make Peace First'

The new Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres , who assumed duty on January 1, says one question weighing heavily on his heart is how can the world help the millions of people caught up in conflict, suffering massively in wars with no end in sight.

"Civilians are pounded with deadly force. Women, children and men are killed and injured, forced from their homes, dispossessed and destitute. Even hospitals and aid convoys are targeted," he pointed out.

Guterres took over the United Nations on January 1 from Ban Ki Moon who held the post for a decade.

He added: "No one wins these wars; everyone loses. Trillions of dollars are spent destroying societies and economies, fueling cycles of mistrust and fear that can last for generations. Whole regions are destabilized and the new threat of global terrorism affects us all."

"On this New Year's Day, I ask all of you to join me in making one shared New Year's resolution: Let us resolve to put peace first. Let us make 2017 a year in which we all - citizens, governments, leaders - strive to overcome our differences," Guterres said.

"From solidarity and compassion in our daily lives, to dialogue and respect across political divides... From ceasefires on the battlefield, to compromise at the negotiating table to reach political solutions...Peace must be our goal and our guide,'

"All that we strive for as a human family - dignity and hope, progress and prosperity - depends on peace. But peace depends on us. I appeal to you all to join me in committing to peace, today and every day," Guterres stressed.

"Let us make 2017 a year for peace," he concluded.

