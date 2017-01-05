3 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Court Orders Re-Arrest of 'Fake' Land Dealer

By Ballah M. Kollie

Criminal Court "C" Judge Yamie Gbeisay has ordered the re-arrest of defendant Charles Coker for allegedly stealing US$9,800 from private prosecutor F. Musah Dean for two-and-a-half lots of land he promised to give him for the money.

The re-arrest order is based on a June 16, 2016 exception to Coker's criminal appearance bond which the Cllr. Dean said does not have any justification as required by statute and that the bond has no affidavit as demanded by law.

"More besides, it clearly shows from the face of the bond that said bond is defective in that it lacks affidavit of surety which is a mandatory requirement of the criminal appearance bond," the court document stated.

"This court has no alternative but to grant the movant motion and have the said purported criminal appearance bone set aside," Judge Gbeisay ruled.

Coker was on May 12, 2016 indicted for Theft of Property and Criminal Conveyance of Land by jurors of Montserrado County.

In addition to the re-arrest of defendant Coker, Judge Gbeisay has also ordered that B.S. Tamba, operator of a Justice of the Peace Court to appear in court on Friday, January 6, to show cause why his signature appears on said bond, especially so when his Justice of the Peace Court is no longer operating.

He will on Friday clarify to the court as to when and by whom he was appointed as Justice of the Peace and to what county or district he was assigned.

The judge, in his ruling, observed that Tuesday's absence of the defendant or his counsel from court is not the first.

When arrested, defendant Coker will be remanded in a common prison pending the determination of the case or filling of a legitimate bond.

