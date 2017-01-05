Outgoing Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has confirmed that the budget for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations has been slashed from US$ 5.4 million to US$ 3.4 million.

The budget includes team's training tour of UAE where they will camp for 11 days at the Al Ain training centre. Also factored in are bonuses and appearance fees for the players who will make the 23-man squad.

"The Ghana Football Association presented a budget for the AFCON and it was $5.4 million but we have slashed it," Vanderpuye said. "We have now approved a budget of $3.4 million for the tournament."

Ghana open their campaign at the tournament on 17 January against Uganda before facing Egypt and Mali in Group D. credit- ghanasoccernet.com