5 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lack of Title Deed Won't Condition Payment of Property Tax

Luanda — The payment of the Property Tax (IPU), whose first stage started last Monday, is not dependant on the submission of a definitive property title deed, clarified last Wednesday, in Luanda, the technician of the General Tax Administration (AGT), Remate Alberto.

"The non existence of an official title deed does not condition the payment of the Property Tax (IPU). What property owners are required to do is to show some acceptable proof of the right over the property", explained the source.

Remate Alberto, who was speaking to the state-owned National Radio of Angola (RNA), went on to explain that the IPU has always been paid since the decade of 1960.

With the tax reform in progress countrywide, he said, this revenue collection instrument (IPU) has also been adjusted.

"All those who own real estate must register the property, so the owners need to go to a tax office to fill in a real estate evaluation form", explained the AGT technician.

Remate Alberto also explained that those who own land plots destined for agriculture and silviculture are exempted from paying the Property Tax (IPU).

