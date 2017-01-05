Botswana: Rasesa Council By-Election Set for Feb 11

Members of the Public are informed that the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Honourable Slumber TSOGWANE, has today (5th day of January, 2017) issued an Election Instrument in accordance with Section 154 (2) of the Electoral Act, (Cap. 02:09), ordering the holding of a by-election of Council Member for Rasesa Polling District in the Mochudi West Constituency. He directed that nominations of candidates for election in the aforesaid polling district be received on 20th January, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Rasesa Primary School, Rasesa. He further directed that any poll which may become necessary shall be taken on the 11th day of February, 2017.
[Source: Independent Electoral Commission]