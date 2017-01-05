5 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Knights, Titans Left Frustrated By Rain

The Knights and Titans were left frustrated by the weather after rain washed out day one of their Sunfoil Series clash in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

There was no action at all at the Mangaung Oval, where the two teams are due to resume their 2016/17 season following a three-week Christmas and New Year break.

The visitors are defending their title and also lead the competition standings by a margin of under five points from their hosts at the halfway stage. The men from Pretoria also won the first title of the campaign before the break - the T20 Challenge.

More rain is forecast for Friday, although the conditions for the weekend are much drier.

South Africa

