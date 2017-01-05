5 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Veld Fire Delays Cape Town Trains

Tagged:

Related Topics

Trains in Cape Town were running more than an hour late after a veld fire damaged the wiring that regulates signals, Metrorail confirmed on Thursday.

All lines were affected.

The veld fire that caused the damage broke out around 09:30, between Woodstock and Cape Town. The cause of the fire was currently unknown.

Metrorail regional spokesperson Riana Scott told News24 that the affected signals had the same function as traffic lights at intersections.

When these signals were down, the trains needed to be authorised manually.

"It is a time-consuming, but safe, alternative until the automated signalling is restored. This is a similar principle to a person manually directing traffic with signs saying 'stop' and 'go' during road works," said Scott.

Metrorail was still waiting to find out how bad the damage was.

"I'm unable to say exactly how long it will take to repair. Technicians are working hard to restore full functionality before the afternoon peak," Scott said.

The damages to the wiring as a result of a veld fire comes just a day after News24 reported that wildfires in Somerset West had damaged the railway tracks next to the Boskloof residential estate.

It was not immediately clear how this damage would affect train operations.

Source: News24

South Africa

Why Caution Is Called for When Analysing Matric Results

South Africans are poring over the latest set of matric results which show how the country's school leavers performed in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.