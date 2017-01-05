Kenya: Butali Warriors Land Tourney's Pool of Death

Kenya's Butali Sugar Warriors have been drawn in arguably the pool of death for the Africa Cup of Club Championship that gets underway on Saturday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

According to the fixtures released on Thursday, Butali men's bronze medallists in 2007, have drawn 23 times record winners Sharkia from Egypt, Ghana Police and Nigerian champions Niger Flickers in Pool B.

Butali, who missed the last two editions due to financial constraints, will open their account against Sharkia on Saturday evening in what should be a cracking encounter before they take on Ghana Police on Monday and finish their pool matches with a date against Niger Flickers on Wednesday.

Kenya's second men's team in the competition, Kenya Police are in Pool A that has champions Eastern Company (Egypt), Ghana's Exchequers and the Ugandan duo of Wananchi and Weatherhead. Police will face Wananchi on Saturday night in their opening encounter.

PLEASED WITH DRAW

Police coach Kenneth Kaunda was pleased with the draw saying they stood a chance of making it to the knockout stages.

"The key is to have a good start in the competition and I think playing at home gives us the confidence of being able to go as far as possible," Kaunda told Nation Sport.

The top two teams from the two pools will advance to the semi-finals.

In the women's fixtures, Kenya's Telkom Orange and Sliders have been placed together in Pool A.

Other teams in the pool are Sharkia, Weatherhead and Nigerian club Elrufai. Orange, who are the defending champions, will be favourites to top the group.

However, Orange coach Jos Openda has warned against any complacency.

"Every team at this competition is tough and we will need to be on top of our game if we want to win ninth title, "Openda said.

His Sliders counterpart, Felix Okoth believes his side will be the surprise team of the tournament.

"We are making a comeback to the competition and no one knows what to expect from us and this gives us an edge," he said.

In Pool B, Ghanaian rivals Ghana Police and Ghana Customs are together alongside Nigerian club Heartland, Tanzanian club and Wananchi. By Friday, it was only the Ghanaian and Ugandan sides that had yet to arrive in Nairobi.

The Africa Hockey Federation is conducting a two-day umpire clinic for the men and women that will take charge of the matches.