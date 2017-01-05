South Africa: Travel Agency Director Faces Rape Charge

The managing director of a travel agency is being charged with allegedly slipping a sleep-inducing substance into a woman's drink at a Cape Town restaurant and raping her, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on December 21, after the woman was drugged at the V&A Waterfront on December 18, Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said.

She was allegedly raped at a nearby hotel.

News24 understands that there may be CCTV footage of the 27-year-old woman being carried, slumped over a man's shoulder, near one of the establishments.

Traut said the man had already appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court and had been released on R2 000 bail. He may only be named in the media once he has pleaded to the charge against him.

News24 understands that he is a director at a travel agency, which has offices in Durban and Johannesburg.

