5 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Travel Agency Director Faces Rape Charge

Tagged:

Related Topics

The managing director of a travel agency is being charged with allegedly slipping a sleep-inducing substance into a woman's drink at a Cape Town restaurant and raping her, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on December 21, after the woman was drugged at the V&A Waterfront on December 18, Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said.

She was allegedly raped at a nearby hotel.

News24 understands that there may be CCTV footage of the 27-year-old woman being carried, slumped over a man's shoulder, near one of the establishments.

Traut said the man had already appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court and had been released on R2 000 bail. He may only be named in the media once he has pleaded to the charge against him.

News24 understands that he is a director at a travel agency, which has offices in Durban and Johannesburg.

Source: News24

South Africa

Why Caution Is Called for When Analysing Matric Results

South Africans are poring over the latest set of matric results which show how the country's school leavers performed in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.