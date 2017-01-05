Zimbabwe: Inter-Ministerial Body On Typhoid Formed

GOVERNMENT has formed an Inter-ministerial Committee to address typhoid and the spread of diarrhoeal diseases in Harare.

The committee is made up of Minister of Health and Child Care Dr David Parirenyatwa, Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere, who also represented the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate and the Mayor of Harare Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni.

The board, which met yesterday, came up with measures to stop the spread of typhoid and the spread of other diarrhoeal diseases in Harare and the country at large.

Addressing journalists in the capital yesterday, Dr Parirenyatwa said they come up with measures to stop the spread of the diseases.

The measures include prohibiting vending of food on the streets, proper waste management, stop illegal dumpsites, address sewer systems and blockages, improve on health education, promotion and advocacy and resource mobilisation.

"We have agreed to prohibit and stop the vending of food be it processed or unprocessed in undesignated areas in the City of Harare and other cities in Zimbabwe, to control the spread of typhoid and all people interested in vending should approach the City of Harare for appropriate allocation of vending space," he said.

"The residents are encouraged to desist from littering or dumping waste and rubbish in open spaces to avoid the spread of typhoid, cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases, but to use designated areas and bins. The City of Harare is instituting 24-hour refuse collection within the CBD and in other areas a 16 hour shift is to be carried out while a 12-hour shift will be done in some areas. They are also clearing drainages to allow free rain water to flow.

"The cleaning and clearance of illegal dumpsites is ongoing in all the high density suburbs of Harare including Mbare where typhoid has been reported and plans are in place to complete clearance of Mbare dumpsites by Friday," Dr Parirenyatwa said.

He said as Government, they were appealing to the community through churches, the corporate world and well-wishers to participate in refuse removal.

Dr Parirenyatwa said that all blocked sewer pipes and spillage should be attended to as an emergency in the shortest possible time when detected or reported to the City authorities.

He said the City of Harare was attending to all sewer blockages in other suburbs where typhoid had been reported and in Mbare, de-blocking of sewage blockages was being done.

"We have agreed on comprehensive health education promotion to all communities to promote the community participation in stopping the spread of typhoid, cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases. The promotion of community participation through health clubs is key in promoting safe health communities and prevention of diseases.

"The people are encouraged to wash hands with soap under running water before handling or eating food and all drinking water should be boiled before use. The community is encouraged to seek treatment early at the nearest health facility when they are presented with signs and symptoms of typhoid, cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases," said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He also said that there was an urgent need for more refuse collection trucks which will help clear the City for a week as well as fuel for use during this emergency.

Dr Parirenyatwa said a total of $250 000 was required for refuse removal and collection as well as rehabilitation of sewer systems.

Minister Kasukuwere said this was a very difficult time for the country and people should work together to control the disease.

"We also need our councillors in communities to lead the efforts in their areas. If we allow the situation to go on we will be going in a very dangerous direction so we should work together to stop the spread of typhoid," he said.