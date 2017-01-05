South Africa: 'Progressed Learners' Could Have Impact On Matric Pass Rate

More than 100 000 "progressed learners" could have a significant impact on the National Senior Certificate pass rate, which Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce on Wednesday evening.

This after a more than 5% slump in the pass rate in 2015.

Preliminary figures released by the Department of Basic Education in October suggested that the class of 2016 included more than 100 000 progressed pupils.

The biggest jump was in KwaZulu-Natal, where the figure increased by 17 403, from 10 633 in 2015, to 28 036 this year.

The department's Dr Rufus Poliah touched on the progressing of learners during a technical briefing in Midrand.

Progressed learners are learners who fail the same grade twice and are then promoted to the next grade, but Poliah stressed that, in terms of the National Senior Certificate, standards would not be relaxed.

"Progressing learners to other grades is to ensure learners don't get frustrated and drop out. It allows them to stay in the system. However, progressed learners must still meet the requirements of the NSC to pass. They aren't pushed through," he said.

"If a person fails a grade twice, there is no value in retaining the learner in that grade. The learner must be progressed and supported in terms of the knowledge deficit that he or she has accumulated over the years."

The progression of learners could have a significant effect on the overall NSC result.

The number of progressed learners has increased significantly from last year. Some 43 071 more learners were progressed in 2016.

'Adjustments made as a matter of routine'

Democratic Alliance MP Gavin Davis first raised the specter of doubt last week, when he wrote an open letter to the CEO of education quality assurance body Umalusi, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, questioning the way some matric marks were increased, if raw mark averages were lower than previous years.

This was based on his observation of Umalusi's verification process.

Raw marks are the marks pupils get in their exams. A drop in the average was attributed to a very difficult exam question or paper.

Conversely, if marks were higher than normal, they were kept as they were.

"It would be interesting to hear, in the case of each adjustment, what made that case exceptional. Because it seemed to me, as an observer, that some adjustments were made as a matter of routine, rather than exception," Davis told News24.

The 2015 matric exam national pass rate dropped to 70.7%, down from the 75.8% in 2014.

The department said, at the time, that it might take three to five years to get the pass rate on an upward trend, because of changes in the education system.

