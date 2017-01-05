5 January 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Fatau Dauda Replaces Injured Adam Kwarasey

Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has confirmed he has been called up to replace injured Adam Kwarasey in Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The newly-signed Enyimba FC gloves man trained with the team during the four-day non residential camping in Accra but was excluded from the provisional 26-man squad.

Adam Kwarasey, who reported at the team's camp base in Al Ain, has withdrawn from the squad.

"Yes, I have received a call up and I am likely to leave today (Wednesday) to the UAE," Dauda told GHANASoccernet.com Dauda is set to make his fourth Africa Cup of Nations appearance

