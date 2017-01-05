South Africa: Social Development On Hoax Call to Gender Based Violence Command Centre

press release

The Department of Social Development is disappointed by a hoax call made to the Gender Based Violence Command Centre by a radio presenter posing as a distressed matric learner. It emerged later that the telephone conversation was a radio presenter from a Johannesburg community radio station.

The incident was unfortunate as the time wasted on the hoax call could have been used constructively to assist a learner or people who really needed the support.

The caller is heard telling the social worker that she did not see her name in the newspaper and she "thinks" she has failed.

In a calm and professional manner, the social worker is heard advising the caller to call the number provided by the Department of Basic Education as a credible source and not rely solely on the newspaper.

Government has been stressing that matriculants should obtain their results from their schools or the Department of Basic education as their accurate and credible source.

While the Department of Social Development appreciates the role by the media in informing, educating and holding government to account, abuse and mocking of what is a much needed resource cannot be acceptable.

With the assistance of the media, the line has received an unprecedent number of calls since midnight from distraught matriculants and parents who are anxious about the future of their children.

We wish to encourage matriculants to continue making use of the line by dialing 0800 428 428 or *120*7867#

Media inquiries may be forwarded to Ms Lumka Oliphant on 083 484 8067 or lumkao@dsd.gov.za

Issued by: Department of Social Development