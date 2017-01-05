South Africa: Matric Results - Sanco Calls for More Funding for Underperforming Provinces

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said on Thursday that matric results would only improve if poorer provinces received more funding.

This after it was revealed on Wednesday that 54% of the country's matrics came from the three worst performing provinces: the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement, Sanco said that additional funding would address issues such as teacher shortages.

"Quality public education will only be achieved when resource allocation is skewed in favour of poorer provinces, as well as barriers to effective learning such as teacher-classroom shortage, universal access to libraries and science laboratories attained," it said.

Spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said in the statement that education delivery was stalled by the destruction of infrastructure.

"Education is the greatest equaliser to address poverty, unemployment and inequality, therefore, destruction of schools, libraries and laboratories goes against the national objective to achieve universal access," Mahlangu said.

According to Mahlangu, universities should ensure that students had access to finical aid.

"Authorities and universities must also ensure that learners from poor families who did well access financial aid to further their studies."

Source: News24